Amazon teams up with American Heart Association to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon's Echo isn't just making life easier, it's saving lives.

The American Heart Association says the technology can tell you the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke. It can even guide you through CPR.

All you have to do is use the phrase "Alexa... Ask American Heart."

This ensures you will get science based information from the American Heart Association.

If users see someone who needs CPR, they can say "Alexa, ask American Heart how to perform CPR."

Users will be guided through the process of helping a teen or adult who suddenly collapses.

Health experts say the information is crucial because fast medical attention can make the difference between life and death.