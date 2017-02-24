Yoga for stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are coming to the end of Heart Health Month- all month long we've been reminding women out there to listen to their bodies and be more aware of heart disease at any age. The American Heart Association and Cherry Creek North's "I Heart Friday's" teamed up for a very heart warming yoga class at Pura Vida. Joana was lucky enough to attend. Heart survivor and yoga teacher Carrie Lehtonen led the class and told her story, surviving a heart attack at age 31. After her heart attack, she left her high stress job and went the yoga route. She teaches people everyday how to control their stress with yoga.

Carrie urges women out their to know their risk factors, know the signs and symptoms for men and women (because they are different), and listen to your body.