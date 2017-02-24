Woman suffers severe injuries in hit-and-run skiing collision at Vail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAIL, Colo. -- A woman who was skiing at Vail now faces months of rehabilitation after a collision just over a week ago on the mountain.

The skier who crashed into her from behind took off and now authorities want to find that person.

65-year-old Patricia Koenig is in rehab after suffering a concussion, broken ribs, pelvic fractures and a fractured shoulder.

"All I want is for him to understand the severity of the injuries."

She also wants to warn others about the dangers of out-of-control-skiing.