Vonn decides race is too dangerous, won’t compete

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn and several of her teammates ditched the Alpine Skiing World Cup combined race Friday due to conditions Vonn believed were too dangerous for participants.

Vonn has suffered several injuries throughout her career and decided sitting on the sidelines was a safer choice.

“For me I’ve had so many injuries, I don’t need to risk anything today,” Vonn said. “A lot of the other athletes and coaches were asking me to put pressure on everyone to try to cancel the race because it’s too dangerous and I did my best but I just pray that no one else gets hurt today. It was a smart decision for our team to pull out of the race.”

Vonn’s decision came after 3 competitors fell at the same point, leading officials to postpone the start.

Ultimately, the races were completed and World Cup director Atle Skaardal justified the reasoning behind pushing forward with the competition.

“If they ski an ideal line and have big problems, the situation is of course different but that, in combination with high speed and underestimating a bump, were the three most important reasons why they had a bad start,” he said.

Vonn disagreed with organizers’ decision to push forward with the event. “The problem is a lot of times people mistake our opinions as just whining,” Vonn said. “We’re women and we’re whining and we just need to suck it up and race, and that’s not the case. Probably more than half of the field has been injured before. It’s unfortunate.”

Vonn was knocked out of competition after blowing out her knee in 2013.

The same injury sidelined the skier when she took to the slopes during her comeback.

Skaardal had harsh words for the American team following the announcement of their withdrawal. “Some of these words, especially by the U.S. team, is inappropriate and should be reviewed,” he said. “We are open for criticism. We are open for discussion but please stay in the lines of what is acceptable.”

Vonn acknowledged that skipping the race would change the outcome but reiterated her belief that safety trumps revenue.

“I realize if the race is cancelled people lose money and the fans, I understand all of the politics, but there is no ski racing and there is no politics if we don’t have safe athletes,” she said.