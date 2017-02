Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 reporter Julie Hayden said goodbye on her last day with us Friday. She has had a long and incredible TV broadcasting career.

Julie isn't leaving Colorado, but she does plan to tackle some new adventures in media and journalism.

Don't be surprised if you see her from time to time sharing her expertise with us and you.

Julie is truly one of the best in the business and we will miss her.