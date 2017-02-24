Unborn baby dies after pregnant woman shot multiple times in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A pregnant woman’s unborn baby was killed and she was left in critical condition after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday.

The victim, identified as a 19-year-old pregnant woman, was shot multiple times in the upper body, Los Angeles Police Department Det. Chris Barling said.

Authorities had originally said they believed the woman was in her mid-20s to early 30s.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery, Barling said.

It was unknown if the woman would survive, said Barling, who confirmed the victim’s fetus died as a result of the shooting. The woman remained on life support on Thursday night, according to police.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide because the fetus was “viable,” Barling said.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related. Police did not identify the suspect and only described him as a black man.