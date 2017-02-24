Traction Magic Helps Make Sidewalk Less Slippery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a wonderful stretch of beautiful weather, we finally had a cold snap yesterday. That gave us the opportunity to try out a new product that was sent to our team. It's call Traction Magic- it looks kind of like kitty litter and comes with a handy scoop. It claims to instantly absorb that thin layer of water that sits on top of ice and makes it slipper, and give it a sandpaper-like traction layer to walk on. We asked Jim Allen, our go-to guy for just about anything we need help with at the station, to sprinkle some on our icy sidewalk. Then one of our colleagues, Travis, walked on it to see if it gave him more traction.

Travis gave Traction Magic a thumbs up! Here's a bonus- it contains no salt or chemicals, so it's pet and child safe. Visit tractionmagic.com for more information.