Toyota Previews New Car at Daytona 500

The 2017 Daytona 500 is just a few days away, and one manufacturer is putting its newly designed car on the track before it's in the showroom. That's the first time in history that's ever happened! David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA, and Ed Laukes, the Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations at Toyota Motor Sales joined us live from Daytona International Speedway to tell us what fans can expect to experience.

Learn more about Toyota, their cars, and their racers at toyotaracing.com