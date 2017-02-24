Thieves hit Adaptive Adventures for 3rd time in 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Thieves hit the Adaptive Adventures organization for the third time in two years Sunday.

Four specially adapted bikes and equipment valued at $12,000 were stolen at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 19 from the facility at 1315 Nelson street in Lakewood.

The equipment enables those with physical challenges to enjoy sporting events and the excitement of a whole new world.

The items were taken from a trailer clearly marked “Wounded Warrior Disabled Sports Project."

Coach Chris Wiegand said thousands across the nation depend on the services of Adaptive Adventures. “People depend on us as part of their life, their daily life, the veterans suicide trend we hear so much about ... We try to reverse that.”

Surveillance video shows a large two-tone pick-up truck leaving the area near Nelson street as someone peddles the bikes down the street.

If you have any information contact Lakewood police. Adaptive Adventures is a nonprofit organization.

Anyone wanting to support their effort to replace the equipment and secure a safer location can visit the group's Go Fund Me page.

