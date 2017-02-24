× Tanner Flores pleads not guilty in shooting death of Ashley Doolittle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Berthoud teenager pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping charges in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Doolittle.

Tanner Flores, 19, entered the plea Thursday. His attorney won a motion to have Flores’ mental health evaluated before the case proceeds, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported.

Flores is accused of killing Doolittle on June 9 near Carter Lake in Larimer County and driving her body to a family-owned property in Collbran.

According to an arrest affidavit, Flores shot Doolittle multiple times in the head and was found with Doolittle’s blanket-wrapped body in the cab of his truck at the Mesa County property.

Doolittle lived in Loveland and graduated from Berthoud High School in May. Investigators said she ended her relationship with Flores just a few weeks before her death.

Flores was reportedly “distraught” because of the recent breakup with Doolittle.

Flores will be evaluated at the mental health hospital in Pueblo.