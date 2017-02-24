Suspect in Englewood City Hall lockdown incident arrested

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Englewood police arrested 30-year-old Daniel Rodriguez in connection with a menacing incident that sparked a lockdown at the Englewood Civic Center this week.

On Wednesday, police responded to city hall on a report of a person with a gun.

Investigators said a staff member confronted the suspect after finding him going through a desk inside a private city office.

The staff member saw a gun in Rodriguez’s waistband and chased the suspect out of the office.

Englewood police officers searched the building and surrounding area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Police gave the all-clear at city hall at about 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, at approximately 10:45 pm, Denver Police arrested Rodriguez for outstanding warrants and other criminal charges in Denver.

Rodriguez remains in custody for multiple criminal charges from both Englewood and Denver Police Departments.

At this time, the Englewood Police Department is confident that there is no further public safety threat in relation to this incident.