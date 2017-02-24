Snowfall totals from Feb. 23-24 storm

DENVER — A storm that brought the first measurable snowfall to Denver in 38 days moved into the metro area on Thursday and lingered into Friday.

Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Arvada: 3.5 inches

Aurora: 1.1 inches

Boulder: 8.5 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Cheesman Reservoir: 1 inch

Denver: 1.5 inches

Elizabeth: 4 inches

Erie: 2 inches

Fort Collins: 1.9 inches

Franktown: 3.4 inches

Genesee: 8.3 inches

Georgetown: 1.4 inches

Golden: 7.1 inches

Greeley: 1 inch

Holyoke: 1.9 inches

Littleton: 7.1 inches

Loveland: 3.2 inches

Nederland: 7 inches

Northglenn: 1.1 inches

Pinecliffe: 4 inches

Roxborough State Park: 4 inches

Silver Plume: 3.5 inches

Silverthorne: 1.6 inches

Steamboat Springs: 3.1 inches

Sterling: 2.5 inches

Tiny Town: 7 inches

Thornton: 2.2 inches

Virginia Dale: 3 inches

Westminster: 2.2 inches

Wheat Ridge: 1 inch