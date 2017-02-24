Snowfall totals from Feb. 23-24 storm

DENVER — A storm that brought the first measurable snowfall to Denver in 38 days moved into the metro area on Thursday and lingered into Friday.
Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Arvada: 3.5 inches
Aurora: 1.1 inches
Boulder: 8.5 inches
Castle Rock: 5 inches
Cheesman Reservoir: 1 inch
Denver: 1.5 inches
Elizabeth: 4 inches
Erie: 2 inches
Fort Collins: 1.9 inches
Franktown: 3.4 inches
Genesee: 8.3 inches
Georgetown: 1.4 inches
Golden: 7.1 inches
Greeley: 1 inch
Holyoke: 1.9 inches
Littleton: 7.1 inches
Loveland: 3.2 inches
Nederland: 7 inches
Northglenn: 1.1 inches
Pinecliffe: 4 inches
Roxborough State Park: 4 inches
Silver Plume: 3.5 inches
Silverthorne: 1.6 inches
Steamboat Springs: 3.1 inches
Sterling: 2.5 inches
Tiny Town: 7 inches
Thornton: 2.2 inches
Virginia Dale: 3 inches
Westminster: 2.2 inches
Wheat Ridge: 1 inch