Sneak Peak of The North Face’s Winter Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was 70 degrees on Tuesday, and now we are back to Winter. So for Fitness Friday this week, we take you to the slopes where you are going to need to gear up for Winter skiing and snowboarding. The North Face invited Joana to their place to take a sneak peak at the Winter line that will be available for purchase later this year. It was developed with the help of Ian McIntosh, professional big mountain skier. Keep an eye on northface.com in the Fall to find these great products.