Slippery roads expected for morning commute as snow lingers in metro area

DENVER -- Roads will be slippery across the metro area during the Friday morning commute as a storm that brought the first measurable snow in 38 days to Denver begins to wind down.

On-and-off light snow will fall most of the day along the Front Range. A better chance for 1 inch of accumulation west and south of the city is expected during the evening rush hour.

Up to 3 inches will fall in the foothills before the storm moves out. Highs in the metro area will struggle to get out of the upper 20s.

The storm will move out Friday night, leaving a dry, sunny weekend, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 38 on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday with a high of 44.

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains with another 2-6 inches in the northern mountains and 1-4 inches across the Interstate 70 corridor. Highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s.

A second minor system will slide through the mountains on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning with another 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Another storm will line up for the mountains on Monday and Tuesday with moderate to heavy snow. That storm brings a chance of snow to the Front Range on Tuesday before things turn drier heading into March, the snowiest month in Denver of the year.

