Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McDonald’s New Straw for Shamrock Shake

We first told you about McDonald's new straw last week. It was specifically designed for their two-layer Shamrock Shake.

The straw has holes that allow for easier flow and mixing of the mint and chocolate flavors. So, you can suck both flavors at the same time.

Kathie and Chris tried it out!

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html