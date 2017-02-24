Marijuana industry investor and Trump supporter: White House comment ‘misinformed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Questions continued Friday over how the White House will enforce federal marijuana laws after remarks by Sean Spicer linking recreational pot to an opioid addiction crisis.

But Republican pot industry investor and Trump supporter Todd Mitchem, CEO of Cannabis Investment Partners in Denver, says Sean Spicer's comment was misinformed.

"It's been proven time and time again through multiple studies in the last two years that in states where there is at least medical marijuana opioid abuse and overdose drops by nearly 25 percent so it's misguided to say they're related.”

Just last month the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concluded there is substantial evidence supporting use of marijuana in the treatment of chronic pain suffered by more than 100 million Americans.

"Opiates are deadly there's just no doubt about it,” said Dr. W. Rafer Leach, who specializes in pain management.

"If marijuana or the derivatives CBD THC whatever can take care of the pain problem so that opiates don't need to be used that is better period because we're comparing marijuana to opiates and marijuana doesn't kill people like opiates does."

Todd Mitchem hopes to convince the Trump administration to allow all states to use marijuana for pain treatment.

"There are even studies in California right now where they are studying the impact of potentially using marijuana to get people off more addictive substances.”