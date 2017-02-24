× Man found guilty of murder in 2015 Montbello shooting

DENVER — A man was found guilty of murder in the 2015 shooting death of a man that also injured a teenage girl, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Jesse Oliver, 34, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Denver District Court after a six-day trial.

The shooting on Sept. 16, 2015, left 34-year-old Bobby Brown dead and a teenage girl injured.

Oliver shot Brown to death and wounded the girl outside of an apartment building at The Crossing apartment homes in the Montbello neighborhood (13890 Albrook Drive), the district attorney’s office said.

Oliver will be sentenced May 17.