Man blames Uber glitch for divorce

A businessman in France is suing Uber claiming a glitch in the app caused his wife to suspect him of cheating. Now, he’s suing the tech company for the resulting divorce.

He says the glitch enabled his wife to track his movements. She accused him of cheating and asked for a divorce.

The man said he used his wife’s phone to order the ride but then logged out of his account on her phone.

Instead of keeping his location confidential, the man claims that his wife continued to receive notifications regarding his trip in the Uber, raising privacy concerns.

The man is seeking $48 million from the tech company.