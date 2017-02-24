It's cold outside, so today we have some products today that are all about turning up the heat! Joana tried out the 3V Smart Heated Slippers- they have rechargeable batteries and a built in smart thermostat control that adjusts the heat output. They stay warm for up to four hours! Go to voltheat.com to order a pair today.
Keep Your Toes Warm with Smart Heated Slippers
-
Tomer’s Trails: Dealing with Bad Weather
-
Keep Your Lunch Warm with Hot Logic Mini
-
Kirk’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide – Tech for Kids!
-
Denver woman among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
-
Winter Brew Fest
-
-
PHOTOS: The Revivalists Bring Louisiana Heat To The Fox Theatre
-
Republican efforts begin to repeal and replace Obamacare bill
-
Smart Mom, Rich Mom
-
Gridiron Grill: Bacon Bourbon
-
Gridiron Grill: Vietnamese Style Caramel Chicken Wings
-
-
Colorado Flat Fee Realty
-
Sell your home for a flat fee
-
Sell your home and save