The Logic Mini allows you to transport your healthy meals and they stay warm until you eat them! It uses slow conduction heat to bring food to a temperature of 165-175 degrees, and keeps food hot for up to 8 hours. It's totally portable, and plugs into a standard wall outlet or power inverter in your car. It's great for anyone on the go who likes their meals warm. Go to hotlogicmini.com for more information.
Keep Your Lunch Warm with Hot Logic Mini
-
New weight-loss method requires patients to get over ‘ick’ factor
-
No hot water an issue at restaurants with failed inspections
-
Warm days, cold nights create ice danger in Denver area
-
Firefighters flooded with more calls to rescue dogs off ice
-
Moldy fruit, toxic sanitizer lead to failed hospital restaurant health inspections
-
-
Winter Beauty Foods
-
Salvation Army helps mom, 5 kids left with nothing after accident
-
Denver’s homeless find support in freezing conditions
-
Ask The Trainer: Creating Energy Without Caffeine
-
Lucky woman gets Bill Gates as her secret Santa
-
-
Everyday Eats-Avanti Food & Beverage Revisited
-
Some homeless bundle up for night in cold and snow on streets
-
Warm and Cozy with Colorado Classic Windows