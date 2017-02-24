Hundreds show up at ‘Cory Gardner’ town hall; Sen. Gardner did not attend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A large group of Coloradans gathered at Byers Middle School in Denver Friday night.

They held a Cory Gardner town hall meeting ... with or without the senator.

The goal of the town hall was meant to embarrass the Republican senator for not holding any town hall meetings this week.

He was in Colorado during this congressional break and we asked him earlier if he planned to host any town halls in the near future. He said, "no."

Sen. Gardner did not attend the meeting at Byers Middle School.