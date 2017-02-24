Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2nd annual Family Winter Mountaineering and Backcountry Weekend at the YMCA of the Rockies will be held March 3-5, 2017. The special event features guest speaker presentations on winter survival tips and mountaineering skills; guided family snowshoe hikes; special children's story times, kids yoga, and hot chocolate mixers; and a vendor hall with retailers sharing all of their new products for 2017.

Activities are free for guests staying in lodge rooms or cabins. Day passes are also available for $20/person ages 13 and up. Book online or by calling 888-613-9622. *Tip: Add Thursday or Monday night to take advantage of the SNOWTACULAR discount of three nights in a Central Lodge Room for one low price of $168 (includes two free breakfasts per night booked). Or, stay four nights in a three-bedroom cabin for one low price of $582.