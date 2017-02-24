Celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day at Blue Bonnet Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're wildly addictive and considered the most fattening item sold in Mexican restaurants. Even though it's Fitness Friday, we're giving you a great excuse to eat them anyhow- it's National Tortilla Chip Day! Who better to help us celebrate than Luis Galves, a chef at Blue Bonnet Restaurant in Denver? Luis and Diane McNeil joined us in studio this morning to make one of Blue Bonnet's most popular dips- spinach and chorizo dip.

The Blue Bonnet is located at 457 South Broadway. On top of lunch and dinner, they also serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM. Call them at (303)778-0147, or check out their menu online at bluebonnetrestaurant.com.