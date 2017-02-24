Businesses optimistic RTD’s new R Line will deliver new customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Businesses along RTD's new R Line in Aurora are optimistic the new route will deliver new customers into their stores.

The R Line opened to the public on Friday. The long-awaited route connects Lone Tree to Aurora.

Nomnom Asian Grill is located next to the R Line's Colfax station. Owner Lien Pham said the new route will be great for her business.

"We hope it will bring most students and stuff with Anschutz [Medical Campus]. They get dropped off right here and maybe they can stop by before they head to class or on their way home," said Pham.

Nomnom Asian Grill's neighbor Smashburger is also looking forward to new traffic in its restaurant.

"We'll be getting more people in here. Obviously we're right there, you can't miss us. So for all of us here, it's going to help us business-wise, it's going to help us," said worker Iris Martinez.

Martinez said even before the new route opened, it was already delivering new customers.

"We had a bunch of construction people in here. Lunch time was insanely crazy with construction people," said Martinez.

Pham and Martinez said Friday was a slower day in their stores, but they said that was because of the cold weather.