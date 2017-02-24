Aurora Driver License Office closed after sewage leak
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora State Driver License Office has temporarily closed due to a sewage leak, according to an official statement released Friday.
Employees have been assigned to other locations until cleanup can be completed.
Until the office can be reopened, customers are urged to use the Division of Motor Vehicle’s suite of online services to complete their transactions or to visit another location.
Online service offerings include:
- Begin application for a new driver license or ID
- Exchange driver license for an ID
- Extend an expiration date (if eligible)
- Add/change renewal reminders
- Request a driver record
- Pay eligible citation(s)
- Pay reinstatement fee
- Upload reinstatement documents
- Submit a subpoena
- Reschedule a hearing
- View/submit a DOT medical certificate
- Renew a driver license or ID
- Check eligibility to renew-by-mail
- Change driver license or ID address
- Update emergency contact information
- Schedule an appointment
- Renew vehicle registration
- Manage International Registration plan
The nearest locations to this office are:
- Denver Northeast – 4685 Peoria St., Suite 115, Denver
- Denver Central – 1865 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite C, Denver
A full list of driver license offices can be found at Colorado.gov/DMV/locations.
There is currently no estimate available of when the office will reopen. Updates will be posted at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/closures-and-delays.