Aurora Driver License Office closed after sewage leak

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora State Driver License Office has temporarily closed due to a sewage leak, according to an official statement released Friday.

Employees have been assigned to other locations until cleanup can be completed.

Until the office can be reopened, customers are urged to use the Division of Motor Vehicle’s suite of online services to complete their transactions or to visit another location.

Online service offerings include:

Begin application for a new driver license or ID

Exchange driver license for an ID

Extend an expiration date (if eligible)

Add/change renewal reminders

Request a driver record

Pay eligible citation(s)

Pay reinstatement fee

Upload reinstatement documents

Submit a subpoena

Reschedule a hearing

View/submit a DOT medical certificate

Renew a driver license or ID

Check eligibility to renew-by-mail

Change driver license or ID address

Update emergency contact information

Schedule an appointment

Renew vehicle registration

Manage International Registration plan

The nearest locations to this office are:

Denver Northeast – 4685 Peoria St., Suite 115, Denver

Denver Central – 1865 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite C, Denver

A full list of driver license offices can be found at Colorado.gov/DMV/locations.

There is currently no estimate available of when the office will reopen. Updates will be posted at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/closures-and-delays.