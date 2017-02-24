× 99-year-old WWII veteran receives medals 72 years after war

June 18, 1943 was a pivotal day for Buford Johnson. That was the day the United States Army requested his services.

Landing in Normandy, France shortly after D-Day, Johnson hit the ground running, and driving half-tracks and supply trucks for Patton’s 3rd Army.

But that was a very long time ago. Nowadays, most folks don’t think about World War II.

Friday, however, a lot of people were remembering what Buford Johnson did during the war, including United States Congressman Ed Perlmutter. “Private First Class Johnson was entitled to a lot of medals and you’re going to see them all presented today so I hope you all have a lot of time,” The Congressman said jokingly to the crowd at the American Foreign Legion in Lakewood.

At the request of Johnson’s daughter Darlene, Congressman Perlmutter gladly assisted the family in finally awarding the recognition that Johnson earned, “Including the Bronze Star, for heroism, the he did not receive,” added Perlmutter.

So, at 99 years old, Private First Class Buford Johnson, Second Infantry Division, Third Army, was finally and officially recognized for his actions in WWII.

Nowadays Buford Johnson doesn’t do a whole lot of talking. But then again, actions speak louder than words.

