2017 Denver Restaurant Week features low prices, popular restaurants

DENVER — The 13th annual Denver Restaurant Week begins Friday. The wildly popular event lets diners sample multi-course dinners from the top restaurants in Denver.

Over 250 restaurants are taking part in the event allowing diners to choose from hundreds of menus with offerings ranging from $25 to $45.

Organizers remind diners that tables fill up quickly during Denver Restaurant Week and reservations are encouraged.

You’re more likely to find success with reservations made either earlier or later than typical peak dinner hours.

Check out 2017 menus on the Restaurant Week website.

The 10-day event ends March 5.