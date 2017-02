AURORA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was not dressed for the subfreezing weather and was reported missing Friday morning has been found, the Aurora Police Department said.

#MISSING Jack Bowl, 10yoa 4'5" 60lbs Blond/Brown last seen at 6AM in area of Mississippi & Peoria. Not dressed for weather. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/L2gvQ9yxjy — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 24, 2017

Jack Bowl was last seen about 6 a.m. in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Police did not say where the boy was found.

UPDATE: Jack has been located. https://t.co/SRxZx5QD6g — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 24, 2017