Woodland Park woman sentenced to 27 years for producing child pornography

DENVER — A 30-year-old Woodland Park woman was sentenced this week to 27 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Rhiannon Carnahan was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson and will have 10 years of supervised release when her sentence expires.

Her co-defendant, 31-year-old Brandon Tyler Hill, was sentenced last month to 30 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography. Once out of prison, he will spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

The Colorado Springs Police Department started an investigation in 2015 after a witness reported Hill sent unwanted child pornography images by email.

Investigators found that Hill was communicating with Carnahan, who was caring for the 3-year-old.

Hill asked Carnahan for more photos and videos of the girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carnahan sexually abused the girl, and used her cellphone to take pictures and videos over a three-month time frame, She then sent them to Hill.

Carnahan entered a plea agreement that required her to fully cooperating in investigations of other child pornographers.