White House signals federal crackdown on recreational marijuana

DENVER – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday the country can expect the federal government to step up enforcement of marijuana laws. The announcement created shockwaves throughout the billion-dollar industry in Colorado.

Candidate Trump ran on a platform that each state should handle its own marijuana policies.

Hundreds of shops across the state sell dozens of products. Last year, there were more than a billion dollars in recreational sales in Colorado. But what will happen to the industry if the feds move in?

“It remains unclear to me whether or not this is a signal of a policy shift coming out of the White House,” said marijuana consultant Andrew Freedman.

Freedman is the former director of marijuana coordination for Governor Hickenlooper. He is an expert on pot policy. He said the federal government does have the authority to shut down marijuana facilities in Colorado, but it would not be an easy process.

“It would be a very expensive endeavor, if that’s the way they would go,” said Freedman.

Spicer linked marijuana to a nationwide opioid crisis on Thursday. Conservatives agree.

“Kids are suffering,” said former Colorado Speaker of the House Frank McNulty. “We’ve seen hospital admissions increase.”

But pot proponents said there’s no evidence suggesting marijuana is a threat to public health. They also said stepping up federal enforcement will hurt the economy. Industry leaders warn that a crackdown on pot will come at a price. Colorado collected roughly $140 million last year from pot sales—money going to youth prevention programs and new schools.

“For the federal government to exercise its authority, I do think is long past due,” said McNulty.

Those on all sides of the issue said they will keep a close eye on the next steps.

“If [the feds] did come down and shut down all of our legitimate actors, it would be the black market that would come in,” said Freedman.

Hickenlooper, along with other governors, will be in Washington, D.C. on Sunday and Monday to meet with President Trump. It remains to be seen if marijuana will be a topic of conversation.

The following statement was released from Governor Hickenlooper’s Office on Thursday:

“It would be premature to speculate on what the administration may or may not do. We have worked with the Department of Justice since legalization to develop a framework that respects voters and promotes public safety.”