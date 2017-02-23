Want to hang out with a sloth?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Aspen. He has become so popular that he has inspired an official “Sloth Weekend” where larger groups can visit him in person and view other rainforest animals. At the Downtown Aquarium’s third Sloth Weekend Feb. 24-25, which is free with admission, the first 100 people in line will get to see Aspen in a training session, take pictures with him and get lots of sloth facts from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Weekend's schedule below:

10 am - 2pm

Conservation table with sloth activities

10am - 11am

Sloth Meet & Greet - for the first 100 guests in line (Nautilus Ballroom)

11am to Sloth Sleepy Time

Sloth Viewing (Nautilus Ballroom)

Since "sloths are sloths," Aspen will not be available for viewing all day

1pm Rainforest Animal Show (Nautilus Ballroom; sloth will not be present)

1:30pm

Photos with a Rainforest animal! (Gallery Entrance,

sloth will not be present)