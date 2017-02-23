Victims react to first sentencing in Golden home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The first of four people who pleaded guilty to a home invasion last May in Golden was sentenced in a Jefferson County courthouse on Thursday. 20 year-old Cody Jones was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The victims in the case, Jesse and Jessica Swift, delivered heartbreaking testimony in the courtroom as they described the devastating impact it has had on every aspect of their lives.

“It’s unimaginable, the ripple effect” Jesse said. “It’s like an atomic bomb going off in your life.”

The two middle school teachers were relaxing with their two little children at their home in Golden when three masked men armed with weapons burst in and began attacking them. Police say they targeted the wrong house, as they mistakenly thought they were going to a drug house they planned to rob.

“I’ve been involved in the criminal justice system for over 35 years and have dealt with a lot of victims but the kind of trauma the Swifts endured in this case and the lingering effects rank up there as probably one of the most traumatic experiences that I’ve witnessed as a prosecutor,” District Attorney Peter Weir said.

Chilling details of that night were presented in court Thursday. Including how Jesse ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife to defend his family. He was stabbed repeatedly and was severely injured. For which prosecutors called him a hero.

“I think anybody that has a wife and children would have done what I have done,” he said.

Seven months later, the Swifts testified at the sentencing that will send Cody Jones to prison for decades.

“We are excited to move on and continue on with our lives and move on to the next thing,” Jessica Swift said after the sentencing.

The Swifts will have to testify again as three other people involved in the case have yet to be sentenced.

Caleb Williams, 21, will be sentenced on March 10. Julia Johnson, 19, will be sentenced on March 16, and Tyler Gorringe, 18, will be sentenced on April 28.