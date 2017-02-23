× Trump administration hints at crackdown on recreational marijuana use

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration expects more federal enforcement of laws prohibiting recreational use of marijuana. That’s according to a White House spokesman Thursday.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if the government would take action on use of recreational marijuana.

“When you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people — there is still a federal law that we need to abide by when it comes to recreational marijuana and drugs of that nature,” Spicer said. “I do believe you will see greater enforcement of it.”

New research from Johns Hopkins School of Health shows a component of marijuana, called CBD, might help treat heroin and other opioid addictions. Researchers said the compound has minimal side-effects and no toxicity, which means it would be hard to misuse.

Research also found that state with legalized marijuana had lower rates of oversodes and opioid-related vehicle crashes.

Colorado along with seven other states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana use. Twenty others have laws allowing marijuana used for medical purposes.

But federal law still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug with “no currently accepted medical use,” and the Drug Enforcement Administration as recently as August refused to change that designation — which means the federal government has the power to arrest, charge and imprison marijuana growers, buyers and sellers in states that have made pot legal.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is vehemently opposed to marijuana use — medicinal or recreational — was vague about his approach to the issue during his confirmation hearing last month. “Using good judgment about how to handle these cases will be a responsibility of mine,” he said.