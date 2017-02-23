TBT with Great Divide Brewing Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great Divide Brewing Company is launching a throwback campaign in their tap rooms. The team wants to know which old school Great Divide beers you’d like to see come out of retirement. The brewery is asking the public for their help on which beers to bring back. Individuals can vote for their favorite old school brews online. Over the course of the year, Great Divide’s brewers will brew these beers on the brewery’s pilot system for limited releases in the tap rooms. Great Divide is kicking off this campaign by bringing back the beloved Saint Bridget’s Porter on February 24th. Saint Bridget’s Porter is an elegant, smooth porter that brims with the coffee and chocolate characteristics of dark barley malts. Saint Bridget’s Porter will be on tap at the Barrel Bar and Tap Room for a limited time.