Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talking to the Cast of "A United Kingdom"

We're busy talking about the best movies of 2016 with the Oscars coming up.

But, let's not forget about the new movies in theaters right now. One you must see is called “A United Kingdom.”

Our producer Annalisa found out why it’s not your typical love story.

http://www.foxsearchlight.com/aunitedkingdom/