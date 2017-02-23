Recent study shows real reason why people love their favorite restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver metro area has a lot of restaurants. Over 6,000, give or take a few.

The competition for your dining dollar is fierce, "Because Denver is on the cutting edge of culinary skills," explains H.G. Parsa, PhD at Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

According to a recent study by Daniels College of Business, the number one reason you go to your favorite eatery is not because of the food. It's the ambience.

Ambience is defined as an aura, a climate or mood. Is mood more important that food? "Food you must have, ambience makes it better," Dr. Parsa said.

The University of Denver's study says you're not going to McDonald's for ambience, but if you are going to spend some serious cash, you're going to want some character. "Why? Because ambience and service are tangible. People can see it."

Doctor Parsa said that has been the mistake of many a great chef, thinking that great food is all you need to make a great restaurant.

Hmmmm, check please.