Puppy recovering after Texas police find it overdosed on heroin in owners’ truck

CARROLLTON, Texas -- A puppy in Texas is recovering after he got into his owner's heroin. But veterinarians said this isn't that uncommon.

The affectionate Chihuhua mix has earned the nickname Lucky.

Police in Carrollton, Texas, found the pup and a stash of heroin inside a truck at a Home Depot store on Saturday after arresting the dog's owners for switching price tags on merchandise.

"He was extraordinarily lethargic, almost comatose," said Dr. Stacie Fowler of North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic. "He was really on the verge of not breathing."

Fowler said the symptoms were typical for a dog that had ingested opiates.

"Every shift, we see a lot of marijuana toxicity, amphetamine toxicity, legal prescribed drugs that they've gotten into accidentally, like ADHD meds," Fowler said. "If he had not received treatment, he would have stopped breathing."

His caretakers at Carrollton Animal Services say the dog has bounced back rather well.

"He's very outgoing, very playful, a little camera shy," animal care specialist Joe Skenesky said.

Now they just hope they'll be able to adopt him out to a family that will treat him the way he deserves.

"Love him, take care of him and have patience with him, and yeah, preferably no heroin," Skenesky said.

The dog's owners have been charged with fraud and drug possession. Police have not yet charged them with any form of animal abuse, but have not ruled that out.