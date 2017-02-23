Problem Solvers test apartment for mold where terminal cancer patient lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Shirley Sasse said she suspects exposure to toxic mold sent her to the doctor with a swollen face and respiratory problems, but she’s more concerned about her sister Josie.

Josie is enduring the last stages of terminal cancer, but must sleep on the living room couch.

She said her bedroom at Ruby Hill Residences in Denver is too close to a closet that smells toxic and has shown dark spots on the walls.

Shirley acknowledges that the management has sent in crews to check out the walls for moisture, but wants a mold test done.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers helped to investigate by arranging for a test by Bob Hunt of Mold Express.

The findings from the EMLab P & K facility show mold spores exist in the air.

Hunt explained to Shirley that he found a “high level in the closet area and in the bedroom area where your sister is staying so that's not a safe environment.”

Shirley was shocked at the results, crying “... what are they going to do let her lay in it until she dies? I want them to get her out of the unit place her in another unit.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers shared the report with Burgwyn Residential Management which showed great concern and explained that they already have a remediation company on site.

As far as the possibility of moving Josie to another unit, the representative said, “Hers is an accessible apartment so if we have another one available then yes.”

Shirley said it is a step in the right direction, and hopes there can be a resolution soon. She said meanwhile, she feels comfort in knowing she can reach out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “me and my family thank you for helping for stepping in and helping my sister.”