DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue.

Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed at Colfax as police investigated.

The name, age and gender of the pedestrian have not been released. The pedestrian’s condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.