No hot water an issue at restaurants with failed inspections

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The FOX31 Problem Solvers went to the mountains for this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Angel’s Hollow

The Breckenridge burger bar failed Restaurant Report Card with 11 critical violations. The mistakes inspectors cited included:

Staff was not knowledgeable about washing & sanitizing

No hot water at bar sink

Seafood thawing at room temperature

Our calls were not returned so we stopped by the kitchen for a look. The chef, Lee Walker, said they have passed their follow up inspection.

“I’ve been a professional chef for 30 something years. I’m not in the business to have critical health violations. Our food is awesome. We do things the old school way. The old-fashioned way. We use proper sanitization, heating and cooling preparation procedures. If she caught us on a bad day and wrote us up for that, sorry.”

The restaurant located at 113 South Ridge Street passed its follow up inspection.

Extreme Pizza

An inspector found 12 critical violations at the Keystone location during its last two surprise inspections. The critical mistakes included:

No hot water in both restrooms

Dish washer not sanitizing

Employees touching food with bare hands

Our phone calls were not returned so we stopped in for a look. A cook told us they are following all the health standards.

“I wash my hands, clean my surfaces make sure everything is clean, change out my pans, fresh toppings you know? …We are complying with everything they told us to do. Make sure we are keeping everything clean and stocked up.”

The restaurant located in Keystone passed its follow up inspection.

Foote’s Rest Sweet Shop

The Frisco sugar rush scored two regular inspections in a row with no critical violations.

From a dozen homemade fudge flavors to ice cream and every kind of candy, the sweet shop is hard to beat.

Owner Kelly Foote said they rely on check lists to keep the operation clean.

“We always make sure we have an opening list of things to do, a closing list and if there’s nothing to do, always go around and make sure things are clean.” “It’s really not that hard if you stay on top of it. Make sure you do what the health department wants you to do and go overboard with it,” Foote said.

Foote’s is on Main Street in Frisco.

How restaurants appear on our Ski Town Report Card

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

