New beauty finds

As the weather begins to warm up, it's a good time to Spring clean your beauty bag. There's a really creative cosmetics brand called Trust Fund Beauty. It's described as "Beauty You Can Trust" because it's vegan and cruelty free.

They have a new line of pretty pastel polishes for Spring that bring a dash of fun to your everyday routine. And the company definitely has a sense of humor- each product has a snarky, colorful name. We had Booze Cruise and Embarrassed by Last Night.

We also got samples of the Lipgasm Lipstick and Lip Gloss with the names Cool Story Bro and Pretentious Pout.

The line also includes a primer which is described as "a selfie filter for your face." It smooths out imperfections to leave you looking your best, and it smells like eucalyptus.

You can find the collection at trustfundbeauty.com.