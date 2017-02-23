Live video: Giraffe to give birth at New York adventure park

National Children’s Dental Health Month

Posted 11:49 am, February 23, 2017, by

February is National Children's Dental Health Month. When it comes to getting your kids to brush their teeth, it can literally feel like pulling teeth! If you start young and make it fun, your kids can get a routine down. Elizabeth Chandler-Vos, a local blogger with Denver Metro Moms, joined us in studio with some great ideas.