February is National Children's Dental Health Month. When it comes to getting your kids to brush their teeth, it can literally feel like pulling teeth! If you start young and make it fun, your kids can get a routine down. Elizabeth Chandler-Vos, a local blogger with Denver Metro Moms, joined us in studio with some great ideas.
National Children’s Dental Health Month
-
Little hats, cards for kids raise awareness about congenital heart defects
-
Tomer’s Trails: Climbing with Epilepsy
-
Doctors discover possible breakthrough in preventing SIDS
-
Six tips to reduce added sugar in your diet
-
Highlands Ranch teenager hoping to pay it forward after kidney donation
-
-
Littleton brothers get surprise trip to Disneyland
-
Illinois boy is world’s youngest recipient of smaller artificial heart
-
February is American Heart Month
-
Women recommended to start regular heart screenings at age 20
-
Simple tips to help your kids avoid cavities
-
-
Littleton girl gets injuries from treadmill
-
7 things pediatricians want parents to stop doing
-
Salvation Army helps mom, 5 kids left with nothing after accident