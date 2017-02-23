× Naked woman smashes way through church

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) — A naked woman broke into a church in Stamford and destroyed a number of items inside it, according to police.

Officers said they arrested 32-year-old Celina Kelly after two eyewitnesses saw her smash a side window to St. Clements Church on Fairfield Avenue.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The witnesses showed police how Kelly had gotten inside.

Police happened to be in the area conducting a “programmed patrol,” which they said they’ve been doing at places of worship around the city.

Officers said they saw Kelly inside destroying the chapel with a fire extinguisher.

The priest who resides in the living quarters confronted her in the basement as she was kicking in the door to the area, police said.

The priest was able to escape and open the chapel door for police.

Officers then arrested Kelly.

They said it was obvious she was under the influence of a drug.

Kelly admitted to them that she smoked marijuana laced with a chemical.

She was brought to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

Police charged her with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Her bond was set at $20,000.