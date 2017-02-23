Much-needed snow, cooler temperatures move into Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will bring some much-needed snow into Denver and along the Front Range on Thursday.

On-and-off snow showers will start earlier in northern Colorado and the foothills before moving into the Denver metro area in the afternoon and lingering into early Friday morning.

Total accumulation for the Front Range will be 1-3 inches, but because of the recent bone-dry conditions and warm temperatures, the snow will quickly melt.

It has been 38 days since Denver recorded more than a trace of snow.

Highs in the metro area on Thursday will be about 40 around noon before falling into the 20s by the evening rush hour.

Snow will fall in the mountains, with 4-10 inches expected to the north, 3-6 inches in the central locations and less accumulation to the south. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

The snow will taper off Friday in the metro area, leaving cloudy skies and highs around 30. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies during the weekend, with highs in the 30s and low 40s.