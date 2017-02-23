Ecco Bella believes in intelligent beauty, and being respectful of what you put on your face and what it does to the environment. Today we had some samples of the FlowerColor Makeup, and we tried out some foundation. The secret ingredient in this line is the flower wax. It is the same element that protects flowers from the rain, wind and heat. It will do the same for your face. The collection includes lipsticks, eyeshadow, bronzer and more. Shop the whole collection at EccoBella.com.
Makeup as natural as flowers
-
Great gifts for new parents and young kids
-
The Years Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
-
BBB: Expect the same scams this year
-
Utah mother sends message to missing daughter: ‘I want you to fight’
-
Nurse visiting home saves woman who had been beaten for hours
-
-
New beauty finds
-
Creative Valentine’s Day gift packaging ideas
-
Mike Pompeo confirmed as CIA director
-
Blind photographer shares his vision through exhibit
-
Protecting your skin from winter weather
-
-
Missouri families learn adopted Chinese daughters are half-sisters
-
Colorado woman is the first to wear hijab for CoverGirl
-
5 ways to save money on Valentine’s Day