× Live traffic blog: Snow causing treacherous conditions west of Denver Heavy snow and arctic winds caused flash freezing on the west side of town and in the foothills, the Colorado State Patrol reported Thursday evening. Anica Padilla February 23, 20174:07 pm Boulder Canyon closed due to multiple accidents. Boulder County on accident alert. Multiple accidents around the county. Please slow down. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 23, 2017 Anica Padilla February 23, 20174:03 pm NB Colo 93 closed from Golden due to multiple slide offs and crashes. CSP car hit. S2 — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) February 23, 2017 Anica Padilla February 23, 20174:03 pm Westbound Interstate 70 was closed from Golden to Genesee at about 3:45 p.m., according to the CSP in Golden. Anica Padilla February 23, 20174:02 pm CLOSED #I70West Morrison MM 259 b/c several spun out vehicles & crashes;No est reopen time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 23, 2017 Anica Padilla February 23, 20174:02 pm CLOSED EB I-70 Morrison MM 259 b/c several spun out vehicles & crashes;No est reopen time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 23, 2017