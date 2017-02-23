Watch: Giraffe cam live stream restored by YouTube

HARPURSVILE, N.Y. — A popular YouTube live stream of a giraffe that is about to give birth at a New York adventure park was restored Thursday morning after being pulled for “nudity and sexual content.”

A live shot from Animal Adventure Park was keeping an eye on April the giraffe as she was about to give birth to her fourth calf when YouTube cut the feed.

A park official said “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” reported the live stream as “sexually explicit or nude content” to YouTube, which then cut the feed.

But the live stream was restored at 7 a.m. and April the giraffe was seen walking in her pen.

The park official said since the live shot went live Wednesday, there were 20 million to 30 million views waiting for the 15-year-old giraffe to give birth.

The park said it put up the live feed as an educational tool.