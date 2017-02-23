Friend surprises classmate with special needs with epic prom proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A Northglenn High School junior surprised his friend with special needs with an epic prom proposal topped off with a string quartet at school Thursday.

James Garcia met Alex Hagans while volunteering in her gym class for students with special needs.

"He helps me play basketball," said Alex.

"She's definitely a smart, funny girl and makes everyone's day just being around her," said James.

Alex's friend told James that Alex wanted to ask him to Prom. But James told his mom, Marie Martinez, that he had other plans.

"He said she wants to ask me, but I want to beat her to the punch," said Martinez.

James spent weeks perfecting the prom proposal.

"Every day there was a new detail added to it," said Martinez.

On Thursday, he finally popped the question during lunch. He recruited a string quartet to play in the hallway. He waited at the end of the hallway with flowers and a giant sign that said "Prom?"

Alex said at first, she didn't understand why there was such a big crowd and music in the hallway.

"There were lines of people and I didn't know what was going on so I was nervous," said Alex.

"My leg was shaking through the whole process but once I saw the string quartet start playing and then going through the music, and Alex turns the corner, that's when the nerves settled in so I just waited for her to get closer so I could approach with the flowers," said James.

Alex's mom, Donna Larson, said she recorded the whole thing on video with tears in her eyes.

"Alex has never had an experience like this before and being a junior in High School, it's what every girl kind of hopes would happen and just seeing the look on her face, it was priceless. And that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing, it's something she is going to remember forever. At least I will," said Larson.

"I was emotional. I got teary-eyed and I was happy that it all fell into place," said Martinez.

"It's definitely going to be something that I remember forever so I'm hoping to make it something she'll remember too," said James.

The two now have two months to get ready for prom. Alex and James already decided they'll coordinate their attire based on their favorite color purple.