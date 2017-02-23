× Former Denver firefighter accused of viewing child porn at work

DENVER — A former Denver firefighter has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Mark Jacobson, 53, is accused of having sexually exploitive photos and videos on his cell phone, according to the Denver district attorney’s office.

Jacobson allegedly viewed the material while he was at work in July 2016.

The district attorney’s office said an internet hosting company suspected its service was being used to host images of child pornography and submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jacobson was arrested on Valentine’s Day.

Jacobson is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 21.