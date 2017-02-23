× Ex-boyfriend of Ashley Doolittle expected to enter plea in murder case

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Berthoud teen accused of kidnapping and killing his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend is expected to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Tanner Flores is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the death of Ashley Doolittle.

Flores is accused of killing Doolittle on June 9 and driving her body to a family-owned property in Mesa County.

Flores allegedly told investigators he shot Doolittle twice in the head, then drove her body across the state because “he (was) upset with her.”

Investigators told the public she ended her relationship with Flores just a few weeks before her death.

Flores was reportedly “distraught” because of the recent breakup with Doolittle.

Doolittle was the Boulder County Fair lady-in-waiting when she was killed and was crowned queen posthumously in July.

Flores will enter a plea an arraignment Thursday afternoon, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.